Watch the terrifying moment a light plane crashes after takeoff from Malta International Airport, killing all five people on board.
Five years after Muammar Gaddafi’s death, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the former head of Nato still maintains that the air campaign against Muammar Gaddafi was a "model intervention".
Donald Trump has been elected president of the United States.
Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye has left the east African country to attend an International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) Conference in South Africa, despite an alleged police ban.
Social media users have mocked Nigerian prophet TB Joseph following his inaccurate prophecy regarding the winner of the just ended US elections.
Former Kenyan presidential candidate and finance minister Musalia Mudavadi is spearheading the formation of a coalition with the country’s main opposition group that analysts say could beat President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ruling party in next year’s elections.
Bomet County Commissioner, Benard Lebarmarai has lambasted Governor Isaac Ruto for falsely accusing the police of causing harm to him.
A mobile clinic which was donated by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta remains unused causing much frustration.
Second place Sally Kipyego, of Kenya, right, talks with first place finisher Mary Keitany, of Kenya, at the finish line of the 2016 New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016.
Do you think that the ruling Jubilee Coalition has done enough for Kenyans to deserve a second term in office for President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto?
YES they have been excellent 46% 192 votes
46
NO they have let down Kenyans 52% 216 votes
52
I don't care 2% 10 votes
2
Two United Nations employees on Friday were apprehended at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for fighting over smelly shoes.
A Nakuru ODM official on Thursday broke into tears after the court acquitted him of defilement charges leveled against him by his 15-year-old cousin.
A high school teacher in Kisii County was arrested on Tuesday for impersonating a 20-year old girl during a KCSE exam.
Busia Deputy Speaker Moses Ote has denied reports that he has quit the Orange Democratic Movement that secured him the most powerful position in the assembly after the Speaker, for the Jubilee Party.
Ugandan police have been accused of blocking opposition party leader Kizza Besigye from travelling to South Africa where he was expected to speak at the International Commission of Jurists conference.
New York real estate tycoon Robert Durst, who was the focus of an acclaimed HBO series, has appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to killing a friend 16 years ago.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger revealed his disappointment with his side's inability to beat arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend.
Kenya's earnings from horticulture exports rose 20 percent to 77.81 billion shillings ($766 million) in the first nine months of this year from a year earlier, the country's statistics office said on Monday.
Over the years, several actors have revealed that they lost roles for being too black, overweight or underweight.
A police officer based at the Urban Police station in Mombasa was on Friday night seriously injured in a shoot out within Kizingo area in Mombasa.
A Fin24 user wants to know if his assets will be subject to accrual in the event of a divorce.