Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

WATCH: 5 dead after plane crashes on takeoff at Malta airport

Watch the terrifying moment a light plane crashes after takeoff from Malta International Airport, killing all five people on board.

WATCH: Ex- Nato chief still calls Libya 'a model intervention'

Five years after Muammar Gaddafi’s death, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the former head of Nato still maintains that the air campaign against Muammar Gaddafi was a "model intervention".

 

Most Read

News you should know

Hot Topics

Ugandan opposition leader travels to SA despite police blockage

09 November 2016, 13:58

Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye has left the east African country to attend an International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) Conference in South Africa, despite an alleged police ban.

Related Stories

US elections: Social media mocks TB Joshua over inaccurate prediction

09 November 2016, 13:58

Social media users have mocked Nigerian prophet TB Joseph following his inaccurate prophecy regarding the winner of the just ended US elections.

Related Stories

Ethnic divisions a target for planned Kenyan opposition alliance

08 November 2016, 16:10

Former Kenyan presidential candidate and finance minister Musalia Mudavadi is spearheading the formation of a coalition with the country’s main opposition group that analysts say could beat President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ruling party in next year’s elections.

Related Stories

Bomet County Commissioner accuses Ruto of fabricating the truth

08 November 2016, 15:27

Bomet County Commissioner, Benard Lebarmarai has lambasted Governor Isaac Ruto for falsely accusing the police of causing harm to him.

Related Stories

Voting Booth

Do you think that the ruling Jubilee Coalition has done enough for Kenyans to deserve a second term in office for President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto?

  • YES they have been excellent
  • NO they have let down Kenyans
  • I don't care
Results
 

Two UN officials clash due to smelly socks at JKIA

08 November 2016, 13:04

Two United Nations employees on Friday were apprehended at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for fighting over smelly shoes.

Related Stories

Featured

  • 7 relationship destroyers

    There are some things that will sabotage or damage any relationship.

  • Cybersex and soulmates

    There are millions of women online looking for relationships with men and millions of men like you replying to them. At any one time, a good percentage of them will be lying.

  • Is your partner a manipulator?

    You're doing the dirty work again. On your own. Truth is, your partner could be manipulating you. But how? And why do you keep on falling for it?

  • Secret signals

    As you reach for your glass on the bar, the guy next to you reaches for his and his hand touches yours.

  • The fantasy trap

    He took a step towards her, his muscular torso gleaming in the candlelight. “Now you will be mine,” he growled, as his manhood strained against the fabric of his breeches.

Welcome to MyNews24, where people publish their news!

Sign into News24 with your Facebook account to submit articles, comments & photos.

UPLOAD

Click here
to upload
your article Click here
to upload
your photo Click here
to upload
your video
ODM official acquitted of defilem... 
Submitted by
Pristone MorenOcampo Junior

A Nakuru ODM official on Thursday broke into tears after the court acquitted him of defilement charges leveled against him by his 15-year-old cousin. Read more...

Why isn't this marriage working? 
Submitted by
S Mbinya

Find out why...  Read more...

What your hair says about you 
Submitted by
S Mbinya

The size and color of your hair says much about you. Read more...

Multimedia published by the News24 community:
 

Financial Indicators

KES/$ 0,0096 (0%)
KES/£ 0,0076 (0%)
KES/€ 0,0089 (0%)
KES/ZAR 0,1288 (-0,08%)
ABRI Kenya Index 124.19 (0,61%)
NSE 20 Share Index 2862.39 (1,02%)
News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Blogs

Get help for your debt: Before it’s too late!
by  21 October 2016 14:28 PM

SPONSORED: Everyone knows the saying “too little too late”. But when it comes to debt review, when is it too late to apply?

How to protect your assets in the event of divorce
by Lameez Omarjee 21 October 2016 14:28 PM

A Fin24 user wants to know if his assets will be subject to accrual in the event of a divorce.